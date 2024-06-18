Israel’s New Air War in the West Bank: Nearly Half of the Dead are Children

This is my view of the Israeli – Hamas war: Hamas is a despicable terrorist movement hiding amidst the Palestinian population in Gaza. That said the Israeli approach to dealing with Hama has been equally despicable, and tens of thousands of innocent civilians have died as a result of the approach implemented by Benjamin Netanyahu. What no one talks about is that none of this would have been happening if the Israelis had agreed to and implemented the two-state solution.

AROUND 9:30 P.M. in late February, a white Mazda pulled up near a game cafe in the Jenin refugee camp on the northern edge of the West Bank, where a crowd of boys and young men often gathered to socialize.

As the car stopped, a few people walked by on the narrow street. Two motorbikes weaved past in different directions. “Everything was fine at the time,” according to an eyewitness sitting nearby in the camp’s main square.

Then the car erupted in a ball of flame. Two missiles fired from an Israeli drone had hit the Mazda in quick succession, as shown in a video the Israeli Air Force posted that night.

According to the IAF, the strike killed Yasser Hanoun, described as “a wanted terrorist.”

But Hanoun was not the only fatality: 16-year old Said Raed Said Jaradat, who was near the vehicle when it was hit, sustained shrapnel wounds all over his body, according to documentation collected by Defense for Children International-Palestine. He died from his injuries at 1 a.m. the next morning.

Jaradat is one of 24 children killed in Israel’s airstrikes on the West Bank since last summer, when the Israeli forces began deploying drones, […]