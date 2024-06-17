Weakening or collapse of a major Atlantic current has disrupted NZ’s climate in the past – and could do so again

The Earth is talking to us, unfortunately, we are not paying appropriate attention and the impact is going to cause enormous misery and death, and not just for humans. The matrix of life is under threat, and it is our fault.

Recent assessments suggest the ocean current known as Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is slowing down, with collapse a real possibility this century.

The AMOC is a globally important current in the Atlantic Ocean, where surface water moves northward as part of the Gulf Stream and transports warm water towards the Arctic. There it cools and sinks to return southward as a deep ocean current.

Collapse of the AMOC would have a devastating effect on climate in Europe. Temperatures in the UK and Scandinavia could drop by 5–15°C in a matter of decades.

However, because Earth’s climate system is interconnected, these impacts could have a global reach. Our new research shows past changes in AMOC have had significant impact on temperatures in New Zealand and across the southern hemisphere. These results imply that future collapse of AMOC may accelerate ongoing warming trends.

Lessons from the past

Between 20,000 and 10,000 years ago, Earth transitioned from peak ice-age conditions to a climate more like today’s. This interval featured rising global temperatures, melting ice sheets and climbing sea levels – all phenomena associated with present-day climate change.

Evidence from ice cores […]