‘Our Leaders Are Not Leading’: Groups Decry Yet Another G7 Climate Failure

It has become very evident that world leaders simply can not or are not willing to do what needs to be done to protect Earth’s matrix of life. The result is going to be chaos, hundreds of millions forced to leave where they live, misery, and death, One would think with a catastrophe of this magnitude clearly in progress that the countries of the world would band together to create a shared coherent plan of response. But you would be wrong, it is not happening.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (center) looks toward Pope Francis as he speaks during the G7 Leaders Summit in Fasano, Italy on June 14, 2024.

Credit: Vatican Media / Vatican Pool / Getty



As the Group of Seven summit wrapped up Friday in Italy, climate defenders condemned G7 leaders for their continued failure to take meaningful action to combat the worsening planetary emergency.

Taking aim at what critics called the G7 leaders’ largely empty pledge to undertake “concrete steps to address the triple crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss,” 350.org U.S. campaigns manager Candice Fortin lamented that “yet another meeting ends without real commitments to revert the situation rich countries like the U.S. put us in.”

“As COP29 approaches and the world deals with worsening climate impacts, we can’t afford to waste more time,” Fortin said, referring to the United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to take place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan—a major fossil fuel-producing nation—in November. COP29 is set to be