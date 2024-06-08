Victoria Spartz was named the ‘worst boss’ on Capitol Hill, as staffers describe her as a ‘manic’ representative who threw FURNITURE in her ‘toxic’ office

You’ve probably never heard of Victoria Spartz, MAGAt Republican representing Indiana’s mostly rural 5th District. Like Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Tommy Tubberville, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the list goes on and on these are the kind men and women Americans are choosing as their leaders. And that, I think, is the main problem this country faces. The people of the Red states are so aggrieved, racist, and angry, and feel so victimized, that they are electing people who personify their emotional state and don’t seem to care about preserving democracy. If the people don’t care about democracy, how does a democracy survive. Maybe it doesn’t. We are going to see in November.

The hot-tempered, Ukrainian-born Indiana Republican has been named ‘worst boss’ on Capitol Hill, and her office has been a revolving door of staffers who think they are ‘tough’ enough to handle her berating, only to head for the exits shortly after Credit: Getty

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz’s former staffers have made explosive claims she was ‘manic’ and ‘abusive’ and would throw furniture at aides.

The hot-tempered Ukrainian-born Indiana lawmaker has been named the ‘worst boss’ on Capitol Hill and her conduct is now at the center of an ethics complaint.

Her office has been a revolving door of staffers who think they are ‘tough’ enough to handle it, only to head for the exits shortly after.

One source said that Spartz had ‘thrown shoes’ at her district staff, and ‘blew up’ at them in front of constituents on multiple occasions.

Ethics staffers have been in contact with former Spartz aides about the complaint, DailyMail.com has confirmed, but it’s not clear at what stage their probe is. Politico first reported the committee had made ‘preliminary inquiries’ into complaints about her […]