I am genuinely concerned that a part of MAGAt world already armed and not very emotionally stable may create serious civil violence, and the criminal Republican Party knows this and is betting on its happening. He is my take on consciousness, authoritarianism, and political violence, which I see as a major threat to our democracy.

White christofascist terrorism Credit: Go Nakamura / Reuters

Day after day as one watches their television or computer screen or reads most fact-based media, one sees an endless series of stories of Trump followers being called to commit acts of political violence, while social media apps fill the minds of Americans with weaponized disinformation specifically designed to enrage them, make them feel victimized and resentful, and encourage them to violence.1 This confluence of modern technology and long-established psychological manipulation techniques has produced something never before seen in the United States, and it has been going on for several years now. Judges are under threat. Their children are under threat; prosecutors have to have security protection. Since Trump began these calls for violence election workers by the score have been quitting their posts making conducting a safe and fair election in some districts increasingly problematic.2

Civil political violence particularly since the January 6th insurrection, has become one of the most notable features of the American political landscape, and two things stand out about this. First, […]