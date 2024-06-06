Why Is a Group of Billionaires Working to Re-Elect Trump?

The oligarchs are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into influencing the peasants to vote away their democracy by voting for criminal Trump and the Republican crime party. Can Americans really be that stupid and ill-informed? We are going to see in November but watching and reading what is going on today, and how people are reacting, I am not at all sure democracy is going to survive. The Republicans are so confident of their position that 39 of them in the Senate voted against protecting your right to use contraception today.

Robert Reich. Credit: Steve Russell / Toronto Star

Elon Musk and the entrepreneur and investor David Sacks reportedly held a secret dinner party of billionaires and millionaires in Hollywood last month. Its purpose: to defeat Joe Biden and re-install Donald Trump in the White House.

The guest list included Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, Travis Kalanick, and Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s treasury secretary.

Meanwhile, Musk is turning up the volume and frequency of his anti-Biden harangues on Twitter/X, the platform he owns.

According to an analysis by the New York Times, Musk has posted about the president at least seven times a month, on average, this year. He has criticized Biden on issues ranging from Biden’s age to his policies on health and immigration, calling Biden “a tragic front for a far left political machine”.

The Times analysis showed that over the same period of time, Musk has posted more than 20 times in favor of Trump, claiming that the criminal cases the […]