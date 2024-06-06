Rising Concerns Over Future of Medicare and Social Security

Fears over the integrity or Medicare and Social Security are, I think, a major part of the fear that so infects American voters. And they should be worried. If criminal Trump and his Republican minions in the Congress come to power in November, I think both of these programs will suffer degradation and reduction, as will a woman’s right to control her body, the protection of libraries, and the very basis of American democracy.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seventy-three percent of U.S. adults under the age of 65 report that they are “worried” (41%) or “extremely worried” (32%) that Medicare will not be available when they are eligible to receive it, a six-percentage-point jump since 2022, according to a new study by West Health and Gallup. The increase in concern is sharpest among those aged 50 to 64 (up 13 points to 74%) and 40 to 49 (up nine points to 83%, the highest level of all age groups).

Worries over Social Security are even higher and have also grown significantly — 80% of respondents report that they are worried (33%) or extremely worried (47%), compared with 75% in 2022. Among those aged 50 to 61 — the group closest to being eligible for Social Security — 81% are now worried, compared with 72% in 2022, a nine-point increase.

The West Health-Gallup 2024 Survey on Aging in America was conducted by web and mail Nov. 13, 2023-Jan. 8, 2024, with 5,149 adults aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia as […]