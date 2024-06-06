Rising Concerns Over Future of Medicare and Social Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seventy-three percent of U.S. adults under the age of 65 report that they are “worried” (41%) or “extremely worried” (32%) that Medicare will not be available when they are eligible to receive it, a six-percentage-point jump since 2022, according to a new study by West Health and Gallup. The increase in concern is sharpest among those aged 50 to 64 (up 13 points to 74%) and 40 to 49 (up nine points to 83%, the highest level of all age groups).
Worries over Social Security are even higher and have also grown significantly — 80% of respondents report that they are worried (33%) or extremely worried (47%), compared with 75% in 2022. Among those aged 50 to 61 — the group closest to being eligible for Social Security — 81% are now worried, compared with 72% in 2022, a nine-point increase.
The West Health-Gallup 2024 Survey on Aging in America was conducted by web and mail Nov. 13, 2023-Jan. 8, 2024, with 5,149 adults aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia as […]
This anxiety that citizens hold regarding Social Security and Medicare is well founded. The solutions are quite straightforward and direct: Eliminate the taxation cap for Social Security and then enough money will flow into the program to support it, and increase taxes to support Medicare. These problems are not new. They have been known for many. many years. It is the bipartisan failure in congressional leadership in both parties across administrations which has precipitated it. The millionaire and billionaire class has given their representatives the clear marching orders: Don’t raise taxes. Americans rightly perceive that Congress doesn’t work for them so they have every reason to be anxious. Until the political structure changes, you will not see a change in result.