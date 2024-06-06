Inside the ‘irregular warfare’ campaign fascists are conducting against America

Thom Hartmann gives an excellent explanation of what Trump and the criminal Republican Party are trying to do. The question is: Is any of this penetrating through MAGAt social media? It doesn’t seem to be. What stands out to me is how confident the criminal Republican Party seems to be, and how openly they say what they have in mind to end American democracy. Almost everything they say about the Democrats is what they, in fact, are doing: projection at a historic level.

Two criminals confer, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Credit: AFP

Trump lies that the guilty verdict against him — by a jury of his peers that his own attorneys picked — is an illegitimate, politically motivated show trial.

Trying to help Trump destroy Americans’ faith in our democracy and its justice system, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesman today said of Trump’s trial:

“If we speak about Trump, the fact that there is simply the elimination, in effect, of political rivals by all possible means, legal and illegal, is obvious.”

Hungary’s dictator Viktor Orbán and Italy’s neofascist Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, both also argued that Trump is the victim of political persecution.

Right wing media commentators and Republicans in Congress have leaped at the opportunity to echo Putin and Orbán.

This sort of propaganda is called “irregular warfare” (IW) — warfare by means outside of troops, bombs, navies, etc. — and the US used to be an expert at it. Typically, irregular warfare involves the use […]