Elon Musk and Peter Thiel’s War on Democracy

The oligarchs are making it clear that they want to put criminal Trump back into office, and they are putting their money where the mouths are. How it is possible for a political party to put forward a candidate who is a proven grifter and thief, convicted rapist, 34 count convicted felon, with 54 more felonies yet to come to court, and that a third of Americans are okay with such a candidate tells one the sad state of America today. I know that some who read this will think me highly partisan, but I am not. This is not a partisan issue, it is a matter of integrity.

Elon Musk and entrepreneur and investor David Sacks reportedly held a secret billionaire dinner party in Hollywood last month. Its purpose: to defeat Joe Biden and reinstall Donald Trump in the White House. The guest list included Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, Travis Kalanick, and Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s Treasury secretary.

Meanwhile, Musk is turning up the volume and frequency of his anti-Biden harangues on his X platform.

Since January, Musk has posted about Biden at least seven times a month, attacking the president for everything from his age to his policies on immigration and health. Last month, Musk posted on X that Biden “obviously barely knows what’s going on” and that “He is just a tragic front for a far left political machine.”

So far this year, Musk has posted more than 20 times in favor of Trump, arguing that he’s a victim of media and prosecutorial bias in the criminal […]