‘Breaking point’: Trump signals for violence from supporters if he’s jailed

Criminal Trump on the Fox propaganda network, and elsewhere is doing just what he did January 6th; he is stirring up his MAGAts for violence if he is jailed. What we are seeing is a political cult putting forward as their leader a convicted felon who is trying in every way he can to create civil violence.

Felon Trump trying to stir up civil violence on Fox.

Former President Donald Trump, a convicted felon, suggested that a jail sentence would be a “breaking point” that leads to violence from his supporters.

Trump made the remarks during a Fox News interview aired Sunday.

“The legal maze that you’re still facing and they could the judge could decide to say house arrest or even jail It could be faced,” Fox News host Pete Hegseth told the former president.

“I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, oh, no, you don’t want to do that to the press. I said don’t you don’t beg for anything,” Trump recalled.

“That could happen,” he added, speaking of jail, “I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know, I don’t. I’m not sure the public would stand for it with a I think I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”