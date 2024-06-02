Industrialized countries meet $100B climate finance pledge, two years late

Here is some semi-good news. The industrialized nations, including the United States, are doing better to help developing nations prepare for what climate change is doing, but late and not nearly enough. The governments of the developed nations of the world just seem to understand yet that the Earth’s matrix of life is under threat, and that humanity is simply not taking climate change seriously enough — with criminal Trump and the Republicans amongst the evilest examples of this failure

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/ Axios



The world’s industrialized countries made good on their pledge to provide at least $100 billion a year in climate assistance to poorer nations in 2022, two years after the original deadline, according to a new analysis.

Why it matters: The delay in fulfilling the pledge, which was made at the Copenhagen climate talks in 2009, generated resentment and doubts among developing nations regarding future climate funding promises.

Zoom in: According to a new OECD report, developed countries provided $115.9 billion in climate finance for developing nations in 2022, exceeding the $100 billion annual goal for the first time.

This was a 30% jump in climate finance from 2021, the report found, which was the biggest year-on-year increase.

Hitting the $100 billion goal comes just as countries work to come up with a new climate finance target, known as the New Collective Quantified Goal, to be decided at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November.

Yes, but: $100 billion a year was […]