Russia has been trying to support criminal Trump first to become President, then to cut deals with him when he was President and, now, as he seeks to be re-elected. It is perfectly clear who Putin favors and why. The interesting thing for me is that yesterday as I was working I had the Foix Disinformation Channel playing in the background, and they virtually mirrored Russian TV. In an early period of American history this would be a major story. Today, I found only two mentions of it, and those only minor websites.

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 Credit: AFP).

Russian state television personalities this week were reportedly crestfallen by news of former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis reports that television personalities in Russia were despondent to see their preferred candidate dealt a guilty verdict, even as they hoped he could still go on to win the 2024 presidential election.

State Duma member Aleksei Zhuravlyov, for one, said that the jury’s decision to convict Trump was a poor reflection on Americans’ intelligence.

“There are idiots in every country, but this is the only instance where idiots have their own country,” he declared. “This is something new in history.”

TV host Dmitry Kulikov, meanwhile, angrily declared that, “They wronged our Donald Trump!” before interviewing political […]