‘They wronged our Donald!’ Russian state TV holds pity party for Trump

Russian state television personalities this week were reportedly crestfallen by news of former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis reports that television personalities in Russia were despondent to see their preferred candidate dealt a guilty verdict, even as they hoped he could still go on to win the 2024 presidential election.
State Duma member Aleksei Zhuravlyov, for one, said that the jury’s decision to convict Trump was a poor reflection on Americans’ intelligence.
“There are idiots in every country, but this is the only instance where idiots have their own country,” he declared. “This is something new in history.”
TV host Dmitry Kulikov, meanwhile, angrily declared that, “They wronged our Donald Trump!” before interviewing political […]