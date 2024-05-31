States With Abortion Bans Are Among Least Supportive for Mothers and Children

This article dates to 2022, but I am running it today to show the obscene lie behind the anti-abortion movement in MAGAt States. The anti-abortion claim of MAGAt advocates is protecting babies. But the truth is it is about controlling women, and keeping them subordinate. What is the proof? You have a lot of rights in those states as a fertilized egg but, once you are born, these same MAGAt States don’t give a damn about your wellbeing, or your mother’s. The social outcome data prove this, as this article describes.

In Mississippi, which brought the abortion case that ended Roe v. Wade before the Supreme Court, Gov. Tate Reeves vowed that the state would now “take every step necessary to support mothers and children.”

Today, however, Mississippi fares poorly on just about any measure of that goal. Its infant and maternal mortality rates are among the worst in the nation.

State leaders have rejected the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, leaving an estimated 43,000 women of reproductive age without health insurance. They have chosen not to extend Medicaid to women for a full year after giving birth. And they have a welfare program that gives some of the country’s least generous cash assistance — a maximum of $260 a month for a poor mother raising two children.

Mississippi embodies a national pattern: States that have banned abortion, or are expected to, have among the nation’s weakest social services for women and children, and have higher rates of death for infants and mothers.

According to a New York Times analysis, the 24 states that have banned abortion (or probably […]