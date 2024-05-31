GOP mega-donor Miriam Adelson to fund colossal super PAC for Trump

I don’t know how it could be made any clearer that the oligarchs want criminal Trump as President because of what he will do to reduce their taxes and give them greater control over the country. They don’t care if he is a convicted rapist, multi-convicted grifter, and convicted super-felon. It is all about money and power; it has nothing to do with fostering national wellbeing. And the MAGAt peasants love him because he promises to address their resentments, racism, and pseudo-Christianity.



Miriam Adelson (center), controlling shareholder of the Las Vegas Sandals Corp., watches the Phoenix Suns play the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, on Feb. 22, 2024. Credit: Tony Gutierrez / AP

Republican mega-donor and casino billionaire Miriam Adelson plans to help bankroll a massive super PAC for Donald Trump as he seeks to close his financial gap with President Joe Biden.

Adelson is planning to play a major role in funding Preserve America, a pro-Trump super PAC founded during the former president’s 2020 reelection campaign. The group is now being reconstituted for the purpose of helping Trump’s 2024 bid, according to a person with direct knowledge of her plans who was granted anonymity to speak freely.

How much Adelson will donate to the super PAC is not clear, though the person familiar with her plans said the group was expecting to spend more than it did four years ago when Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon, donated $90 million to Preserve America. Their funds accounted for about 85 percent of […]