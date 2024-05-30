Texas GOP Appears To Put Death Penalty For Abortion Patients On 2024 Wish List

The christofascist MAGAt Republicans of Texas are so profoundly altering female healthcare that Texas is becoming another country compared with any of the Blue states. There is also a growing secession movement in the state. Depending on how the November national election turns out, and who the people of Texas vote for at the state level, I think secession may become a very real issue, and if I were a woman I wouldn’t live in Texas. It would be too dangerous. I also think you are going to see a major OB/GYN migration out of the state, which will affect all women even when it has nothing to do with pregnancy.

Texas State Capitol. Credit: Visit Austin

The Republican Party of Texas is considering a platform that appears to endorse the death penalty for abortion providers and patients.

Texas delegates voted on a 2024 platform at the state’s GOP Convention on Saturday and aim to tally the votes by Wednesday to finalize their platform for the coming year. The proposal called for new legislation to solidify fetal personhood ideology into law, define abortion care as homicide and criminalize in vitro fertilization, first reported by feminist writer Jessica Valenti.

The 50-page document also includes a slew of other far-right ideas such as proclaiming that gender-affirming care is “child abuse,” requirements that Christianity and the Bible be taught in public schools, and clarifies that Texas “retains the right to secede from the United States.”

The platform is seen as more of a wish list than a binding document, but it’s a critical reflection of how far right the Texas Republican Party has moved in recent years.

The GOP platform calls for an “equal protection of the laws to […]