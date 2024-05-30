Improved Refrigeration Could Reduce Global Food Waste by 41%, Study Finds

This article, and the study upon which it is based, are examples of the kind of thinking that needs to inform our entire society. New technologies, new versions of old technologies. That needs to become our priority as a society if we are going to maintain our culture in the coming climate change era.

Concept photo of a long row of refrigerated boxes filled with fruits and vegetables, depicting a modern supermarket interior. Credit: Nicole Smith

A new study by researchers at University of Michigan (UMichigan) has concluded that almost half of food waste globally — roughly 620 million metric tons — could be saved by food supply chains being fully refrigerated.

Each year, approximately a third of worldwide food production goes to waste, a press release from UMichigan said. Meanwhile, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, roughly 800 million people go hungry.

By fully refrigerating food supply chains — creating “cold chains” — greenhouse gas emissions related to food waste would be reduced by 41 percent globally, the study said.

“I was surprised to find the scale of our opportunity for reducing food loss and waste globally,” said Aaron Friedman-Heiman, the study’s lead author and a master’s student at UMichigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability, in the press release. “Approximately half of the roughly 1.3 billion tons of food that goes to waste annually can […]