‘A dying empire led by bad people’: Poll finds young voters despairing over US politics

Young voters overwhelmingly believe that almost all politicians are corrupt and that the country will end up worse off than when they were born, according to new polling from Democratic firm Blueprint obtained exclusively by Semafor.
The sour mood points to potential trouble for Joe Biden, who is struggling with Gen Z and younger Millennials in polls compared with 2020, and needs to convince them he can be relied on to improve their lives.
As part of the online poll of 943 18-30-year-old registered voters, Blueprint asked participants to respond to a series of questions about the American political system: 49% agreed to some extent that elections in the country don’t represent people like them; 51% agreed to some extent that the political system in the US “doesn’t work for people like me;” and 64% backed the statement that “America is in decline.” A whopping 65% agreed either strongly or somewhat that “nearly all politicians are corrupt, and make money from their political power” — only 7% disagreed.
“I think these statements blow me away, the scale of these numbers with young […]
How sad that the youth of this country have attained to an accurate assessment of national politics, but the assessment is true: We are a dying empire run by evil people. Yesterday’s article regarding the fundamental distrust the young have toward mainstream media is another data point in the trend. National leaders are tone deaf to this as their paychecks depend upon it. To get a sense about how disconnected mainstream media is, I was listening to NPR doing a propaganda piece on the election this morning and the host had the gall to make the offhand comment that the election would be decided by “voters on the fringe.” There is no clue as to how wide and deep the alienation is, nor how large the politically homeless are. Until we can institute a multiparty system where the population’s view are accurately represented we will continue the current course of an empire in decline.
Clearly, blame rests in the GOP lap. When people only watch Fox or one of those Fox pretender stations, they are given lies, misinformation, and emphasis on Trump and how wonderful he is.
There really needs to be a law that lying in any media is a crime and must be prosecuted. All Americans have for their information are newspapers, magazines, and TV, so they must be required to tell the truth. What is apparent is that it is the GOP that is destroying democracy in America. If Americans don’t wake and realize that they must vote Democratic, then this fascism will overtake law and order and the Constitution. Look at the Supreme Court—-the conservatives put in by Republicans are destroying democracy case by case. How dare they not rule that what South Carolina did is blatant gerrymandering that harms Black votes. Look at what they are doing about climate change in so many states—-ignoring it and changing the rules. They have passed laws that clearly put minorities at a disadvantage in voting, which is the main source of our democracy—-electing people who DO support the Constitution and human rights. The list of egregious laws goes on and on with the dominant Republicans in the states and now the House. Please vote Democratic and bring our democracy on strong footing once again.