‘A dying empire led by bad people’: Poll finds young voters despairing over US politics

The corruption and lack of ethics of the Supreme Court, the dysfunction and corruption of the House of Representatives, the silence and lack of positive work by the Senate, the inability of the Biden administration to make a positive impression, particularly its disastrous policies concerning the Israeli genocide going on in Gaza, as well as the Great Schism Trend splitting the nation into two countries has reached such a crisis level that young voters, the next generation of the country see, as this article is headlined, “A dying empire led by bad people.” If Biden and the Democrats do not wake up to this reality and win the Presidency and a majority in both the Senate and the House, I am not at all confident that the United States will be a democracy by 2025.

Young voters overwhelmingly believe that almost all politicians are corrupt and that the country will end up worse off than when they were born, according to new polling from Democratic firm Blueprint obtained exclusively by Semafor.

The sour mood points to potential trouble for Joe Biden, who is struggling with Gen Z and younger Millennials in polls compared with 2020, and needs to convince them he can be relied on to improve their lives.

As part of the online poll of 943 18-30-year-old registered voters, Blueprint asked participants to respond to a series of questions about the American political system: 49% agreed to some extent that elections in the country don’t represent people like them; 51% agreed to some extent that the political system in the US “doesn’t work for people like me;” and 64% backed the statement that “America is in decline.” A whopping 65% agreed either strongly or somewhat that “nearly all politicians are corrupt, and make money from their political power” — only 7% disagreed.

