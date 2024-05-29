Justice Alito’s Upside-Down Flag Claim Dismantled by Police, Neighbors: Report

The actual truth about the Alitos’ behavior about the flags they flew is beginning to come out. What is clear to me is that Samuel Alito should not be on the Supreme Court, and it is a measure of how dysfunctional our highest court and our Congress have become that nothing is happening to deal with any of this. You saw in the previous story what is happening as a result of this dysfunctionality.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito Credit: Alex Wong / Getty

After reports that an upside-down American flag had flown outside the residence of Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito during the period surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, the conservative justice blamed the flag’s placement on his wife Martha-Ann — claiming her actions were a result of a clash over a neighbor’s anti-Trump yard sign and a verbal insult.

Now, the Alito’s neighbors — Emily Baden and her then-boyfriend, now husband — are disputing the Alitos’ version of events, according to the New York Times, which reviewed text messages and a police call to corroborate the claims. According to the Badens, Martha-Ann instigated the weeks-long conflict and at one point, spat at their car as they drove by the Alito’s home.

Per the Times, the couple had placed signs on their yard that read “Trump Is a Fascist” and “You Are Complicit” shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Emily told the publication that the second sign […]