Media Scorn Protestors for Distrust of Corporate Reporters

An emerging complaint the corporate media have against the nationwide—and now international—peace encampments is that many student protesters won’t speak to them. The problem, pundits and reporters say, is that these encampments have designated media spokespeople, and other protesters often keep their mouths shut to the press.
Conservative pundit Peggy Noonan (Wall Street Journal, 5/2/24) said of her trip to the Columbia University encampment:
I was at Columbia hours before the police came in and liberated Hamilton Hall from its occupiers. Unlike protesters of the past, who were usually eager to share with others what they thought and why, these demonstrators would generally not speak or make eye contact with members of the press, or, as they say, “corporate media.”
I was on a bench taking notes as a group of young women, all in sunglasses, masks […]
A free social media has been key to getting alternative stories to the public eye.
It is important to note the pushback by entrenched corporate media going so far as to force the sale of a competing network (TikTok) to guarantee their stranglehold on the minds of America.
Personally, I don’t trust the NYT, WSJ, WaPo, CNN or Fox and suggest the best route is to follow alternative news sources and test them as often as possible against first person sources.