Inside the GOP plan to destroy social mobility in America

Thom Hartmann lays out very well what the leaders of the MAGAt cult are trying to do. You would think voters who support criminal Trump and the MAGAt Republican cult would understand that the leaders of the cult are trying to create an easily manipulated ignorant semi-literate peasantry to serve the autocratic uber-rich authoritarians. You might think that since it is so obvious, but you would be wrong. The White MAGAt cult is so consumed by their resentments and hate they don’t get it at all.

MAGAt cult Republican Speak of the HOuse Mike Johnson Credit: Win McNamee / Getty

Odds are you’ve never heard of the “mudsill theory of labor,” but you and everybody else in this country really should learn about it. It explains a whole spectrum of Republican behavior that otherwise seems baffling and self-defeating. For example:

— The past 7 years have seen a near-fivefold increase in documented child labor violations by employers. States have responded to this alarming trend in two ways: Democratic-controlled states are putting more teeth into their laws and upping enforcement; Republican-controlled states are loosening their laws and cutting back on enforcement so children can drop out of school and go to work.

So far, three Blue states (and two Red ones) have made it harder for employers to exploit child labor, while eight Red states have made it easier for children to get trapped in a cycle of work that often ends their educational progress and consigns them to a […]