‘Kitty cat’ storms hitting US heartland are growing threat to home insurance

Another report on the growing insurance crisis in the United States. This crisis is spreading all over the country has climate change becomes an ever larger factor in local weather. As a country, we need a new nationwide insurance structure, but with our present dysfunctional Congress, I don’t see how it is going to happen.

Damage the day after a deadly tornado struck Greenfield, Iowa, on 22 May 2024. Credit: Scott Morgan / Reuters

The rising cost of homeowner’s insurance is now one of the most prominent symptoms of the climate crisis in the US. Major carriers such as State Farm and Allstate have pulled back from offering fire insurance in California, dropping thousands of homeowners from their books, and dozens of small insurance companies have collapsed or fled from Florida and Louisiana following recent large hurricanes.

The problem is fast becoming a crisis that stretches far beyond the nation’s coastal states. That’s owing to another, less-talked-about disaster that has wreaked havoc on states in the midwest and the Great Plains, causing billions of dollars in damage. In response, insurers have raised premiums higher than ever and dropped customers even in inland states such as Iowa.

These so-called “severe-convective storms” are large and powerful thunderstorms that form and disappear within a few hours or days, often spinning off hailstorms and […]