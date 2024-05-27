Divided states of America: From Oregon to Louisiana, campaigns for secession are taking place at local and state levels – and some are succeeding

The Great Schism Trend is moving into a new phase. I have reported on this before but, as we move towards the election, it is now gathering momentum. Somewhere from 20 to 30% of the population of each state favors some measure of secession. Notice this involves both political and racial issues. Every week it becomes clearer how we are becoming two countries in a single nation. MAGAt world wants this, seeks this.

In an increasingly divided United States of America, a radical solution to resolve fraught political differences is gaining momentum: secession.

Be it the campaign for Texas to quit the US and form its own republic or efforts by red counties in Oregon to join Idaho, movements are gaining support at both local and state levels.

In nearly every case, the campaigns have been formed in conservative areas by voters eager to break away from the progressive leaders who govern them.

Some are a pipe dream. Texas is unlikely to depart the union any time soon, despite the optimism of those leading its ‘Texit’ independence campaign.

But several localized efforts have succeeded – or gained enough support to be taken seriously.

DailyMail.com recently reported that voters in thirteen counties of eastern Oregon now support secession from the state to join Idaho by redrawing state lines.

More than 2,000 miles away in Louisiana, the new city of St George was recently incorporated after wealthy residents controversially voted to separate from Baton Rouge over claims of crime issues and a poor education system.

Here, DailyMail.com explains some of the most prominent and longstanding secession campaigns in […]