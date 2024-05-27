DeSantis says he’s ‘restoring sanity’ by erasing climate change from Florida laws

Ron DeSantis has an ego so large that he seems to think he can banish or ignore climate change. Either way he is deliberately and consciously failing to prepare the people of his state for what is coming, and Florida is going to become one of the most severely impacted of all the states

MAGAt Republican Ron DeSantis Credit: Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty

South Florida suffered through brutal heat and humidity this week when the heat index (the “feels like” temperature) in Key West reached 115 degrees F — matching the record for any time of year. With rising temperatures, flooding on sunny days, and toxic algae blooms, Floridians recognize that something’s amiss. Ninety percent of residents accept that climate change is happening, according to a new survey from Florida Atlantic University, and two-thirds want their state government to do more to address the problem.

But Governor Ron DeSantis, the former Republican presidential hopeful, is moving in the opposite direction. On Wednesday, as heat records fell, he signed legislation deleting most references to the words “climate change” from the state’s laws and removing emissions reductions as a priority for energy policy. It also bans the construction of offshore wind turbines off Florida’s coasts, weakens regulations on natural gas pipelines, and prevents cities from banning […]