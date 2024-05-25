Trump Pressures Republicans to Pass a Law to Keep Him Out of Jail Forever

The Republicans in Congress are no longer interested in governing. They are no longer a political party, they are a cult. What they are doing is kneeling subserviently before their master because their political advisors have told them if they don’t, and criminal Trump says something against them, they could lose their status and benefits (much more than just their salaries) and be reduced to being ordinary people, as they were before they were elected. They are willing to lie, cheat, or sabotage our democracy, whatever it takes to keep their master happy.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom for his hush money trial on May 21, 2024 in New York City.

Credit: Mark Peterson / Getty

Donald Trump likes to tell anyone who will listen that he’s absolutely convinced he will win his 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden. And, according to people who’ve spoken to the ex-president about this, Trump also seems convinced that if he wins another four years in the White House, state prosecutors will still be waiting for him on the other side of his term — ready to put him on trial, or even in prison, just as they are now.

To avoid such risks, the former and perhaps future president of the United States wants Congress to create a very specific insurance policy that would help keep him out of prison forever, two sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump vaguely alluded to this idea last week outside his New York criminal […]