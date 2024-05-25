Supreme court rules South Carolina doesn’t need to redraw congressional map to consider Black voters

South Carolina Republicans do not need to redraw their congressional map, the US supreme court ruled on Thursday, saying that a lower court had not properly evaluated the evidence when it ruled that the lawmakers had discriminated against Black voters.
In a 6-3 decision, the justices sent the case back to the lower court for further consideration. The decision, in Alexander v South Carolina Conference of the NAACP, is a major win for Republicans, who hold a slim margin in the US House with six of South Carolina’s seven congressional seats. It also could give lawmakers more leeway to discriminate in redistricting and use partisanship as a proxy for race. That could be enormously powerful in the US south, where voting is often racially polarized.
South Carolina Republicans do not need to redraw their congressional map, the US supreme court ruled on Thursday, saying that a lower court had not properly evaluated the evidence when it ruled that the lawmakers […]
And which justices voted to allow gerrymandering? Why the conservatives, of course. Rules definitely have to be changed since we actually have a court that doesn’t rule on the constitutionality of a law or issue, but on religious and political aspects of a case. Shame on them. So it becomes necessary that honest, democratic-loving elected representatives have to be in a significant majority and change the make-up of the court. Term limits, age limits, strict ethnic rules that are enforced, allowing a president to only replace one justice per term. These changes should help avoid a lot of what the US is going through now.