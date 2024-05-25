FACT: Democrats restore economies that Republicans wreck

There’s plenty of good news out there, people, even if during this endless money grab called “election season,” our click-bait corporate media would rather you didn’t see any of it.
The United States economy is once again the envy of the entire free world, much of which is still gasping for air, struggling along in the turbulent wake of a once-in-a-century killer pandemic the morbid, “pro-life” Republican Party would prefer we all just forgot about.
The U.S. dollar is strong, wages are up, inflation is down, and our jobless rate is historically low. Sure, we have a way to go to get back to the economy we enjoyed during Barack Obama’s Administration, before the ghastly Donald Trump became just the latest Republican to wreck it by handing over our hard-earned money to billionaires, and making it easier for them to line his slippery, 10-gallon pockets, while stepping on the necks of powerless consumers of all political stripes.
To […]
The major problem, which has been evident since the Reagan administration, is those Republicans calling themselves conservatives are nothing of the sort. They conserve nothing except their own power and end up spending money like drunken sailors on leave. The Democrats come in to sometimes fix the mess; however, both parties have this addiction to military spending which destroys all discipline.