FACT: Democrats restore economies that Republicans wreck

Although a large number of Americans don’t seem to recognize it, the facts are irrefutable. The economy and individual Americans do better under Democratic governance than under Republican governance. It is true at both the federal level and at the state level.

Barack Obama with Joe Biden Credit: Pete Souza / Official White House Photo

There’s plenty of good news out there, people, even if during this endless money grab called “election season,” our click-bait corporate media would rather you didn’t see any of it.

The United States economy is once again the envy of the entire free world, much of which is still gasping for air, struggling along in the turbulent wake of a once-in-a-century killer pandemic the morbid, “pro-life” Republican Party would prefer we all just forgot about.

The U.S. dollar is strong, wages are up, inflation is down, and our jobless rate is historically low. Sure, we have a way to go to get back to the economy we enjoyed during Barack Obama’s Administration, before the ghastly Donald Trump became just the latest Republican to wreck it by handing over our hard-earned money to billionaires, and making it easier for them to line his slippery, 10-gallon pockets, while stepping on the necks of powerless consumers of all political stripes.

