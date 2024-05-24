Supreme court rules South Carolina doesn’t need to redraw congressional map to consider Black voters

This decision by the christofascists majority on the Supreme Court castrates the Voting Rights Act, promotes anti-Black racism, and legalizes minority White rule in states. I think it should also be noted that Chief Justice Roberts chose to assign Associate Justice Alito to write the decision and then chose to release the decision the day after Alito flaunted all ethical considerations and flamboyantly announced he is a christofascist, and above any ethical standard. Associate Justice Kagan in his dissent made this point by saying it was “an upside down decision.” The failure of the Democrats and the Biden administration to develop a response to all this other than words on news shows, is going to haunt America for a generation.

The case was brought by the South Carolina branch of the NAACP and a South Carolina voter. Credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty

South Carolina Republicans do not need to redraw their congressional map, the US supreme court ruled on Thursday, saying that a lower court had not properly evaluated the evidence when it ruled that the lawmakers had discriminated against Black voters.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices sent the case back to the lower court for further consideration. The decision, in Alexander v South Carolina Conference of the NAACP, is a major win for Republicans, who hold a slim margin in the US House with six of South Carolina’s seven congressional seats. It also could give lawmakers more leeway to discriminate in redistricting and use partisanship as a proxy for race. That could be enormously powerful in the US south, where voting is often racially polarized.

