Republican calls for economic ‘shut down’ while accusing Biden of Marxist agenda

I don’t know whether Victoria Spartz the Republican representing the 5th District of Indiana is as stupid as she sounds or whether she is just an anti-democracy christofascist follower of criminal Trump. What I do know is that a majority of the voters in the 5th District elected this woman, she reflects their thinking, and it is another example of Red State willful ignorance and the Great Schism Trend.

Christofascist Republican Representative Victoria Spartz of the Fifth District of Indiana Credit: Screencapture

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) is calling on Congress to “shut down” the U.S. economy over the southern border, while accusing President Joe Biden of Marxist policies and denouncing his border legislation that Donald Trump ordered killed months ago.

Congresswoman Spartz on Tuesday spoke to Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo in a rambling interview on the Senate bipartisan border bill that Donald Trump ordered killed. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is one again trying to pass it.

Rep. Spartz said, “we need to get them back, you know, to really put pressure to control the border. So I just don’t see anything else left there because no one wants to shut down the economy, unfortunately. We should really for such a serious issue, but Republicans are not gonna do it. And, and you know, and we’re not just going to let Democrats have messagings bill with lots of loopholes. There are way more loopholes in that bill than people even realized.”

