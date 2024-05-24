Clarence Thomas Makes a Full-Throated Case for Racial Gerrymandering

As bad as the Alito majority decision on Alexander v. South Carolina NAACP is, it was not radical enough for Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who is so obviously a flagrantly corrupt self-loathing Black man who feels he is above any law. The Supreme Court is no longer a judicially neutral law-based body. It is a political action group trying to restructure the United States as a christofascist pseudo-democracy. As I said yesterday with this corrupt Supreme Court, and a House controlled by the likes of Mike Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan, can we still say we are a democsracy?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

The Supreme Court’s 6–3 decision on Thursday in Alexander v. South Carolina NAACP is a devastating blow to the fight against racial gerrymandering. Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion for the conservative supermajority guts a series of precedents that guarded against racist redistricting, granting state legislatures sweeping new authority to sort their residents between districts on the basis of skin color.

And yet, as bad as Alito’s opinion was, it didn’t go far enough for Justice Clarence Thomas, who penned a solo concurrence demanding a radical move: The Supreme Court, he argued, should overrule every precedent that limits gerrymandering—including the landmark cases establishing “one person, one vote”—because it has no constitutional power to redraw maps in the first place. And he places much of the blame for the court’s allegedly illegitimate intrusion into redistricting on a surprising culprit: Brown v. Board of Education.

Brown was, of course, the 1954 decision holding that racial segregation in public education violates the equal protection clause. Many of us celebrated its 70th anniversary just last week. But Brown has always […]