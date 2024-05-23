‘We don’t have a democracy’: why some Oregonians want to join Idaho

They don’t like electric vehicles, they are obsessed with guns. They say their faith and Christianity determine their behavior and yet they violate everything Jesus teaches. When I tell you we have become two different countries in a single nation, this article illustrates the difference very clearly. The East side of Oregon as the article describes wants to change the state borders so they can leave a Blue state in order to join christofascist male-dominant racist Red state. I think Oregon ought to let those counties do it. Idaho is a state whose anti-women policies have gotten so bad their already poor healthcare is degrading to a point where doctors feel threatened and are fed up and leaving.

Debates on Oregon’s border have divided local communities.

Under a large tent at the Crook county fairgrounds in Prineville, Oregon, six people stand in a neat line, each clutching the gun in their holster. “Shooters, set,” a man to the side yells. They wait. A light turns on in the centre of the target. They fire. A clock above records how long it took them to draw, shoot and, if they managed to, hit the target. They’re playing in pairs. Best two out of three wins.

Welcome to Oregon’s Cowboy Fast Draw State Championship, a sport organisers say is “dedicated to the romance and legend of the Old West”.

The residents of Prineville are voting on 21 May on a fundamental question: “Should Crook county represent that its citizens support efforts to move the Idaho state border to include Crook county?” If a majority votes yes, the county will become the 13th to vote in favor of leaving the state of Oregon and joining next-door Idaho instead. Polarisation breeds frustration which creates secession. America’s past and present.

Calvin Foster, […]