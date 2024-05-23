The campaign to gut Washington’s power over corporate America

The christofascist revolution that is going on in the United States is being financed by corporations and the uber-rich, and they are banking on the Supreme Court to reduce the regulation and oversight of their financial base, as this report describes. The rich always try to do this, so there is nothing particularly surprising in that. The pathetic part of this story is how easily they, through criminal Trump and his minions, are manipulating a large part of the White population to give up their democracy.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy could hobble a whole range of agencies in unpredictable ways. Credit: Francis Chung/Politico

A decade-long conservative crusade against financial regulators will come to a head soon with a crucial Supreme Court ruling, part of a legal strategy that has spread across multiple Washington agencies into a broad attack on a core power of the federal government.

The court’s ruling on Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy, a case challenging the power of in-house federal judges, could hobble a whole range of agencies in unpredictable ways, cutting the powers of antitrust enforcers, labor regulators and consumer finance watchdogs.

Driven by an alliance of tech billionaires, conservative legal activists and the business lobby, the legal campaign that has arisen around Jarkesy is a little-appreciated but significant version of the “war on the administrative state” that Donald Trump promised but largely failed to deliver.

The decision is one of three Supreme Court fights this term over efforts […]