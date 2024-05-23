Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Stocks are up 12% this year, but nearly half of Americans think they’re down. What’s going on?

Author:     By Charles Passy and Victor Reklaitis
Source:     MarketWatch
Publication Date:     May 22, 2024
 Link: Stocks are up 12% this year, but nearly half of Americans think they’re down. What’s going on?
Stephan:  
Look at this story. Nearly half of Americans as this report describes believe the economy is in crisis and going down when, in fact, it is going up and has been for months. Why do they believe this? Because of MAGAt sourced misinformation, and the endless lies proclaiming Biden is creating an economic disaster from the mouth of their monarch criminal Trump.  Our country is being destroyed to keep Trump out of prison. The only thing that is going to stop this is an unequivocal election that re-elects Biden and gives the Senate and the House strong Democratic majorities. That may sound politically partisan, but is is actually about the survival of our democracy.

Many Americans incorrectly think the stock market is down, inflation is rising and a U.S. recession is underway.
 Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty

A new poll is offering fresh evidence that the U.S. economy’s strong performance isn’t resonating with many Americans, even as numerous conventional economic indicators are encouraging.

Some 49% of respondents to the poll, conducted by Harris for the Guardian newspaper, said incorrectly that the S&P 500 SPX was down for the year. The U.S. stock benchmark actually scored a record high Tuesday, stretching its year-to-date rise to about 12% following a 24% gain last year.

MarketWatch noted last week that Americans have appeared indifferent to the stock market’s rally, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA first-ever close above 40,000 has generated headlines.

Other findings from the new poll include that 72% said they believe the rate of inflation is increasing. The April report for the consumer price index, or CPI, showed prices rising at a 3.4% pace […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Dariel Garner on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 5:09 am

    Could be the lived reality of Americans is not the lived reality of a tiny few the statistics are designed to influence.
    Nowadays many of us recognize a strong Dow Jones average does not pay the rent or put groceries on the table, indeed it may make paying bills to the monopolies that own so much of our country that much harder.

    Reply
  2. Terri Quint on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 7:29 am

    When a person only watches Fox News, they get a truly distorted view of what is going on in our country and the world. Often, important information is rarely brought forth and, again, their viewers know nothing about it. Why don’t they know that the stock market reached record highs in stock market history? Because Fox doesn’t want them to know that the economy is doing well. Why do they think we are in a recession when the US has the best economy in the WORLD!!! Fox doesn’t want them to know. Mainly, it has very conservative, negative information and promotes Trump and lies about Biden on a regular basis. There really ought to be a law about reporting lies, whether in print or on the air. This lying and omissions are not what the writers of the Constitution had in mind when they made the First Amendment. to the Constitution.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *