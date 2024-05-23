Stocks are up 12% this year, but nearly half of Americans think they’re down. What’s going on?

Look at this story. Nearly half of Americans as this report describes believe the economy is in crisis and going down when, in fact, it is going up and has been for months. Why do they believe this? Because of MAGAt sourced misinformation, and the endless lies proclaiming Biden is creating an economic disaster from the mouth of their monarch criminal Trump. Our country is being destroyed to keep Trump out of prison. The only thing that is going to stop this is an unequivocal election that re-elects Biden and gives the Senate and the House strong Democratic majorities. That may sound politically partisan, but is is actually about the survival of our democracy.

Many Americans incorrectly think the stock market is down, inflation is rising and a U.S. recession is underway.

Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty

A new poll is offering fresh evidence that the U.S. economy’s strong performance isn’t resonating with many Americans, even as numerous conventional economic indicators are encouraging.

Some 49% of respondents to the poll, conducted by Harris for the Guardian newspaper, said incorrectly that the S&P 500 SPX was down for the year. The U.S. stock benchmark actually scored a record high Tuesday, stretching its year-to-date rise to about 12% following a 24% gain last year.

MarketWatch noted last week that Americans have appeared indifferent to the stock market’s rally, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA first-ever close above 40,000 has generated headlines.

Other findings from the new poll include that 72% said they believe the rate of inflation is increasing. The April report for the consumer price index, or CPI, showed prices rising at a 3.4% pace […]