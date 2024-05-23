Stocks are up 12% this year, but nearly half of Americans think they’re down. What’s going on?

A new poll is offering fresh evidence that the U.S. economy’s strong performance isn’t resonating with many Americans, even as numerous conventional economic indicators are encouraging.
Some 49% of respondents to the poll, conducted by Harris for the Guardian newspaper, said incorrectly that the S&P 500 SPX was down for the year. The U.S. stock benchmark actually scored a record high Tuesday, stretching its year-to-date rise to about 12% following a 24% gain last year.
MarketWatch noted last week that Americans have appeared indifferent to the stock market’s rally, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA first-ever close above 40,000 has generated headlines.
Other findings from the new poll include that 72% said they believe the rate of inflation is increasing. The April report for the consumer price index, or CPI, showed prices rising at a 3.4% pace […]
Could be the lived reality of Americans is not the lived reality of a tiny few the statistics are designed to influence.
Nowadays many of us recognize a strong Dow Jones average does not pay the rent or put groceries on the table, indeed it may make paying bills to the monopolies that own so much of our country that much harder.
When a person only watches Fox News, they get a truly distorted view of what is going on in our country and the world. Often, important information is rarely brought forth and, again, their viewers know nothing about it. Why don’t they know that the stock market reached record highs in stock market history? Because Fox doesn’t want them to know that the economy is doing well. Why do they think we are in a recession when the US has the best economy in the WORLD!!! Fox doesn’t want them to know. Mainly, it has very conservative, negative information and promotes Trump and lies about Biden on a regular basis. There really ought to be a law about reporting lies, whether in print or on the air. This lying and omissions are not what the writers of the Constitution had in mind when they made the First Amendment. to the Constitution.