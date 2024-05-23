Second flag carried by Jan. 6 rioters displayed outside house owned by Justice Alito, report says

You have probably already seen one of the many reports on Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s open, one might even say blatant, proclamation that he is a christofascist, not a neutral law-based Justice. Everyone is talking about how Alito and Thomas clearly think themselves above the law and lack any ethical standards. The reason I am running this story, however, is to make a different very important point that is not getting properly discussed. I don’t see anything new in Alito’s proclamation. He has made who he is quite clear over several years now. What I think is important is that this Alito story is telling America that one of the legislative branches, the House, and the peak of the judicial branch, the Supreme Court, are now under the control of anti-democracy christofascists. I’m not sure it is correct to say the United States is still a democracy.

Supreme Court christofascist Associate Justice Justice Samuel Alito Jr. and his wife Martha-Ann Alito.

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A second flag of a type carried by rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was displayed outside a house owned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

An “Appeal to Heaven” flag was flown outside Alito’s beach vacation home last summer. An inverted American flag — another symbol carried by rioters — was seen at Alito’s home outside Washington less than two weeks after the violent attack on the Capitol.

News of the upside-down American flag sparked an uproar last week, including calls from high-ranking Democrats for Alito to recuse himself from cases related to former President Donald Trump.

Alito and the court declined to respond to requests for comment on how the “Appeal to Heaven” flag came to be flying and what it was intended to express. He previously said the inverted American flag was flown by his wife amid a dispute with neighbors, and […]