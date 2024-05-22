Trump shares video suggesting his victory will bring ‘unified Reich’

“Unified Reich.” Criminal Trump is so far gone mentally that he has begun to openly employ Hitler’s language when he speaks to his followers. This is the latest example but not the only one. And the MAGAt Congress members and voters continue to kneel at his feet rendering their obeisance to their master. This is straight out of what happened in Germany in the 1930s

Former President Donald Trump‘s account shared a video on social media Monday that referred to a “unified Reich” among possible developments if he were to win re-election in November, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden and his campaign.

Trump’s account posted a 30-second video to his Truth Social platform Monday afternoon that asked, “what happens after Donald Trump wins?” and “what’s next for America?” The video was also posted to his Instagram account.

The background is made up of hypothetical newspaper front pages with headlines including: “BORDER IS CLOSED — 15 MILLION ILLEGAL ALIENS DEPORTED” and “ECONOMY BOOMS.” Twice in the clip, slightly blurred text appears beneath the headlines that reads: “Industrial strength significantly increased … driven by the creation of a unified Reich.”

The post of the video was deleted from Truth Social on Tuesday morning. It was also removed from Trump’s Instagram account.

“Reich,” meaning realm, kingdom or empire, is often considered to be a reference to Hitler’s Third Reich regime that emerged in 1930s Nazi Germany — and its inclusion in the video was condemned by Biden.

“Is this on his official account? Wow!” Biden said Tuesday in a video of […]