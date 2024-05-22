‘Deeply alarming’ report finds almost a third of Congress are ‘election deniers’

Four years ago, during the United States’ 2020 presidential race, supporters of then-President Donald Trump accused “Real Time” host Bill Maher of “Trump derangement syndrome” when he predicted that Trump would not accept the election results if he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
But Trump, just as Maher predicted, refused to acknowledge that he lost the election. Now, in 2024, Trump is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, and Congress — according to the Associated — is full of Republican lawmakers who have either falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen or won’t commit to accepting the election results if Trump loses to Biden a second time in November.
In a report Tuesday, States United Action — a group that goes after election deniers — found that almost one-third of Congress members supported, […]