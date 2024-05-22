‘Deeply alarming’ report finds almost a third of Congress are ‘election deniers’

This is how deranged the Congressional Republicans have become. There have been 63 court cases testing whether there was something awry in the 2020 election, thousands of hours of research tested the idea., nothing confirmed the claim that there was anything amiss in the election. It is all criminal Trump’s fabrication. And yet the MAGAt mafia believes it without question.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) departs from the Senate Chambers during a series of the votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Four years ago, during the United States’ 2020 presidential race, supporters of then-President Donald Trump accused “Real Time” host Bill Maher of “Trump derangement syndrome” when he predicted that Trump would not accept the election results if he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

But Trump, just as Maher predicted, refused to acknowledge that he lost the election. Now, in 2024, Trump is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, and Congress — according to the Associated — is full of Republican lawmakers who have either falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen or won’t commit to accepting the election results if Trump loses to Biden a second time in November.

In a report Tuesday, States United Action — a group that goes after election deniers — found that almost one-third of Congress members supported, […]