“Act of madness”: Israeli officials seize AP equipment, cut live feed of Gaza

I don’t understand what Netanyahu and his cronies are doing to Israel, or why they are doing it. But it has made Netanyahu a war criminal, and Israel increasingly a pariah state. As this report describes they don’t want the truth of what is happening in Gaza to get covered close up by journalists. What I do understand is that the implications of all this is going to affect the Middle East for generations.

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from Israel’s southern border, on May 16.

Credit: Gil Cohen Magen / Xinhua / Getty

Israeli officials seized broadcasting equipment belonging to the Associated Press on Tuesday, arguing it was used to provide images to Al Jazeera, whose Jerusalem bureau was shuttered earlier this month following the passage of a new foreign broadcast law.

Why it matters: Press advocates have warned that the law creates a dangerous precedent for censoring independent news outlets in the region amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Israeli lawmakers passed the measure last month, empowering the country’s communications minister to take action against any foreign media network that it can prove poses a national security risk.

Tuesday’s seizure has already garnered sharp criticism, with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calling it “an act of madness.”

Driving the news: Officials seized AP’s equipment in the southern town of Sderot on Tuesday afternoon, arguing the global news agency had violated the […]