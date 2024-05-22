A quarter of U.S. teachers say AI tools do more harm than good in K-12 education

AI is becoming an issue in education, yet another example of how it is growing in influence in all aspects our society with almost not coherent thought as to how to integrate it so it is a positive influence instead of a destructive one. There needs to be a major societal-wide discussion about AI, and it is not happening.

As some teachers start to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their work, a majority are uncertain about or see downsides to the general use of AI tools in K-12 education, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in fall 2023.

A quarter of public K-12 teachers say using AI tools in K-12 education does more harm than good. About a third (32%) say there is about an equal mix of benefit and harm, while only 6% say it does more good than harm. Another 35% say they aren’t sure.

How teachers’ views differ by school level

High school teachers are more likely than elementary and middle school teachers to hold negative views about AI tools in education.

About a third of high school teachers (35%) say these tools do more harm than good. Roughly a quarter of middle school teachers (24%) and 19% of elementary school teachers say the same.

Fewer than one-in-ten teachers at all levels say these tools do more good than harm.

Some 47% of elementary school teachers say they aren’t sure about the impact […]