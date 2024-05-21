Medicaid “Unwinding” Disproportionately Affects Disabled People, Advocates Say

Disabled people are losing benefits with little or no notice, getting bad advice when they call for information, and facing major disruptions in care while they wait for issues to be sorted out. Credit: Rich Legg / Getty

Jacqueline Saa has a genetic condition that leaves her unable to stand and walk on her own or hold a job. Every weekday for four years, Saa, 43, has relied on a home health aide to help her cook, bathe and dress, go to the doctor, pick up medications, and accomplish other daily tasks.

She received coverage through Florida’s Medicaid program until it abruptly stopped at the end of March, she said.

“Every day the anxiety builds,” said Saa, who lost her home health aide for 11 days, starting April 1, despite being eligible. The state has since restored Saa’s home health aide service, but during the gap she leaned on her mother and her 23- and 15-year-old daughters, while struggling to regain her Medicaid benefits.

“It’s just so much to worry about,” […]