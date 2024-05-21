Local officials react to Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital’s closure

This is one the many stories I see about hospitals closing. Rural hospitals and healthcare systems have been in a growing crisis, and since 2010, over 130 have closed. Yet when was the last time you ever saw this medical crisis discussed on a network news program?

Hicksville Hospital. Credit: WANE

HICKSVILLE, OHIO — After releasing through a Facebook post late Thursday, local officials are reacting to the closure of Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital after experiencing financial woes in 2021.

In January of this year, Roy Davis, CEO of Community Memorial Hospital, said the hospital had a “50-50” chance of surviving, following the financial hardship from an electronic medical records conversion disaster in 2021. The disaster caused the hospital to lose 6-months of revenue.

With the hospital already cutting funding to try and save itself from closure, local EMS crews already had contingency plans for if the hospital closed.Facebook post announces closure of Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital

“We’ve had plans in place for a while to help with if that did come to fruition,” said Bruce Silcott, Deputy EMS Chief.

Instead of heading to Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital, the emergency services will reroute to Parkview Bryan, Parkview DeKalb, Parkview Regional or Defiance Regional, depending on where they are in the community. They have already been able to put these runs into practice continuing to serve the 8,000 people in the […]