Trump flattened for talking about executing Biden before gun owners

This is the candidate for President of the Republican Party calling for the execution of the serving President while speaking to an audience of individuals notably suffering from obsessive gun psychosis and with a demonstrated proclivity for violence. It should also be mentioned that criminal Trump, whose mental abilities are clearly deteriorating, froze in mid-speech and stood silently with his head down for about two minutes before beginning to speak again.

Donald Trump speaking to the NRA in Texas Credit: MSNBC screenshot)

All three co-hosts of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” along with former Donald Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews, pounced on Donald Trump for telling a raucous NRA crowd on Saturday that President Joe Biden deserves to be executed.

During his speech before the gun owners in Texas, the former president told the crowd that “Manchurian candidate” Biden has accepted money from Russia, China and Ukraine before claiming, “If that were a Republican, he would have been given the electric chair, they would have brought back the death penalty.”

That led “The Weekend” co-host Alicia Menendez to begin the segment with, “A reminder, in case you needed one, a political candidate alluding to the execution of a sitting president in front of the most prominent organization of gun owners — definitely not normal.”

Co-host Michael Steele, the former chair of the RNC, ruefully contributed, “Look, okay, so Trump is a liar, well established, we know that. The projection […]