Trump flattened for talking about executing Biden before gun owners

All three co-hosts of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” along with former Donald Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews, pounced on Donald Trump for telling a raucous NRA crowd on Saturday that President Joe Biden deserves to be executed.
During his speech before the gun owners in Texas, the former president told the crowd that “Manchurian candidate” Biden has accepted money from Russia, China and Ukraine before claiming, “If that were a Republican, he would have been given the electric chair, they would have brought back the death penalty.”
That led “The Weekend” co-host Alicia Menendez to begin the segment with, “A reminder, in case you needed one, a political candidate alluding to the execution of a sitting president in front of the most prominent organization of gun owners — definitely not normal.”
Co-host Michael Steele, the former chair of the RNC, ruefully contributed, “Look, okay, so Trump is a liar, well established, we know that. The projection […]
Let’s be real—-those who love their guns like this kind of talk. They like violence and want to use their guns as they please. If people are listening carefully, they must realize that nearly everything Trump says about what he will do should he wins, there should be no way that he would win. Are Americans that stupid to want to live under a regime like that? Do they despise the freedom they have under democracy.
The US can only hope that enough intelligent, thinking people will make sure Biden wins and Trump loses.