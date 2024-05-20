How ‘kitty cats’ are wrecking the home insurance industry

I have been warning readers for years about the insurance crisis climate change is going to cause. You may live in a state that is already being affected, and it is going to get much worse. As this article describes it isn’t just coastal states, and I predict we are going to see a growing internal migration as this trend worsens. Take a look at what is predicted for your state before your real estate value collapses.

Tornado wreckage Credit: Brandon Bell / Getty

The rising cost of homeowner’s insurance is now one of the most prominent symptoms of climate change in the United States. Major carriers like State Farm and Allstate have pulled back from offering fire insurance in California, dropping thousands of homeowners from their books, and dozens of small insurance companies have collapsed or fled from Florida and Louisiana following recent large hurricanes.

The problem is fast becoming a crisis that stretches far beyond the nation’s coastal states. That’s owing to another, less-talked-about kind of disaster that has wreaked havoc on states in the Midwest and the Great Plains, causing billions of dollars in damage. In response, insurers have raised premiums higher than ever and dropped customers even in inland states such as Iowa.

These so-called “severe-convective storms” are large and powerful thunderstorms that form and disappear within a few hours or days, often spinning off hail storms and tornadoes as they shoot across […]