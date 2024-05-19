Trump-linked dark-money group spent $90m on racist and transphobic ads in 2022, records show

We have an active and growing movement of people who want to take over America, end its democracy, and make it a christofascist White supremacy, male-dominant heterosexual-only society. It is not one single unified movement. Rather a collection of groups each promoting this transformation in their own way to make it happen. All being promoted by wealthy people who see themselves as becoming the ruling elite.

Citizens for Sanity is housed at the headquarters of the Conservative Partnership Institute, which is a key Maga political base. Crew: Alex Wroblewski / AFP / Getty

A dark money group with ties to Trump’s inner circle dropped more than $90m on ads described as vile, racist and transphobic in the second half of 2022 alone, new tax records obtained by Documented and the Guardian reveal. The staggering sum makes the newly created group, which is based out of the nerve center for the Maga movement, one of the top political spenders in the last election cycle, as it now appears to gear up to influence voters with violent, bigoted messaging in 2024.

The group, called Citizens for Sanity, formed in mid-2022, and quickly drew attention as it flooded the airwaves in battleground states and swing districts with deeply offensive and often misleading ads. Some ads targeted LGBTQ+ rights and attacked “Biden and his radical allies” for supporting “the woke left’s war on girls’ sports” and the “woke war on our children”. Others pictured Latino immigrants and characterized them as criminals “draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals [and] […]