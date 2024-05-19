Russian Disinformation Videos Smear Biden Ahead of U.S. Election

Last month, a video began circulating on social media purporting to tell the story of an internet troll farm in Kyiv targeting the American election.
Speaking in English with a Slavic accent, “Olesya” offers a first-person account of how she and her colleagues initially worked in support of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Then, she says, after a visit by mysterious Americans who were “probably C.I.A.,” the group began sending messages to American audiences in support of President Biden.
“We were told our new target was the United States of America, especially the upcoming elections,” the woman in the video says. “Long story short, we were asked to do everything to prevent Donald Trump from winning the elections.”
The video is fake, part of […]
These types of videos do not create divisions in the American electorate, they exploit divisions which already exist. Americans are vulnerable due to an electoral system which is fundamentally non-representative. The voices of the wealthy, not the people, resonate in the halls of congress. The tactics used to influence the American population are a mirror of tactics exploited to great effect by Democrats and Republicans in past elections. They will become a victim of their own success.