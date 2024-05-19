Far Right Billionaires Are Waging a War to Capture State Courts

If Biden isn’t re-elected and both the Senate and the House do not end up with Democratic majorities this is what is going to happen to destroy a fair judiciary based on law not politics. It all comes down to who votes, how many, and how the vote comes out.

A demonstrator holds a sign reading “Protect the right to choose” during a march at the U.S. Capitol on April 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Probal Rashid / Lightrocket / Getty

As state courts continue to hear cases related to abortion bans and protections across the country, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, these institutions have come even more into the crosshairs of a few ultra-wealthy extremists who want to codify and impose their personal religious beliefs on all of us via binding law.

In April and May of this year, Arizonans and Floridians saw their reproductive rights limited by decisions handed down by their respective state supreme courts, but that isn’t the end of the story. Democrats in Arizona have since spearheaded legislation that Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) signed to repeal the draconian 1864 near-total abortion ban their court deemed constitutional. And Floridians will likely decide in November on a ballot initiative that would guarantee them broader abortion access, counteracting their supreme court’s greenlighting of a near-total […]