Consumption of ultra-processed foods and risk of multimorbidity of cancer and cardiometabolic diseases: a multinational cohort study

A physician reader wrote to say that since SR publishes research about nutrition I should be aware of this. He was right, and the take away for me, and for you as well is: Don’t eat ultra-processed foods, and especially don’t let your kids eat them. This is a research paper published in one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world. It’s conclusions are clear: “A higher consumption of UPFs was associated with a higher risk of multimorbidity of cancer and cardiometabolic diseases. Artificially and sugar-sweetened beverages, animal-based products and sauces, spreads and condiments, but not other items, were associated with increased risk of multimorbidity.”

Summary

Background

It is currently unknown whether ultra-processed foods (UPFs) consumption is associated with a higher incidence of multimorbidity. We examined the relationship of total and subgroup consumption of UPFs with the risk of multimorbidity defined as the co-occurrence of at least two chronic diseases in an individual among first cancer at any site, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Methods

This was a prospective cohort study including 266,666 participants (60% women) free of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes at recruitment from seven European countries in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study. Foods and drinks consumed over the previous 12 months were assessed at baseline by food-frequency questionnaires and classified according to their degree of processing using Nova classification. We used multistate modelling based on Cox regression to estimate cause-specific hazard ratios (HR) and their 95% confidence intervals (CI) for associations of total and subgroups of UPFs with the risk of multimorbidity of cancer and cardiometabolic diseases.

Findings

After a median of 11.2 years of follow-up, 4461 participants (39% women) developed multimorbidity of cancer and cardiometabolic diseases. Higher UPF consumption (per 1 standard deviation increment, ∼260 g/day without alcoholic drinks) was associated with an increased risk of multimorbidity of cancer and […]