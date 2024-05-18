Confused about Biden’s Israel weapons policy? Here’s what you should know.

It is my personal view that the Biden administration is making a major error in its policy about arming Israel. To me, it is very clear Netanyahu and his cronies are committing genocide. This is the best explanation I have found about why Biden is doing what he is doing and what the rationale is. I don’t agree with it, but I do understand it better.

The Biden administration is weighing selling Israel up to 50 new F-15 fighter jets, for $18 billion, as well as other weapons. Credit: Senior Airman Sophia Robello / U.S. Air Force

One day, President Joe Biden is pausing bomb shipments to Israel. Another day, he’s approving other arms deals. He’s threatening to cut off more shipments if Israel invades Rafah — but only those that are offensive in nature.

As tensions between the U.S. and Israel have risen over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza, Biden’s recent moves can be hard to follow.

Biden has tried to strike a difficult balance between staunch support of America’s closest ally in the Middle East while condemning Israel’s heaving bombing of civilians in Gaza. That tension spiked last week when the U.S. paused a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel, and then Biden threatened to withhold additional offensive aid if Israel launches a major operation in the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering.

Yet other American […]