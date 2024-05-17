Trump seen editing angry speeches before allies gave them outside court: reporter

Think about what this article is telling us, and it is based on first-hand factual observation. We have a party whose Congress members walked away from doing their Congressional duties, so they could go to the trial of a convicted rapist and con man in order to lie as he told them, and attack America’s judicial system and the judge sitting on the bench. This is what the United States of America has come to. There is only one solution. The Republicans must be overwhelmingly voted out of office. The MAGAt world is not the majority.

Former Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy returns to the courtroom after a short break during former U.S. President Donald Trump hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024 in New York City. Credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Donald Trump’s allies have been packing the New York City courtroom where he’s standing trial — and speaking out in his defense in statements that come close to violating the gag order imposed on him.

And an onlooker reported Tuesday Trump appears to be very much in control of what they’re saying.

In recent days political big guns including Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have given impassioned speeches outside the courtroom parroting Trump’s accusation of a political witch hunt and attacking witnesses and the judge’s family members.

Trump is forbidden from speaking about witnesses, jurors, court staff or their families under a gag order — though it also forbids him asking others to do it on his behalf.

New […]