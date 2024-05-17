The Trump hush-money trial reveals a seedy world shot through with moral rot

There is something important about Trump’s criminal trial in New York that’s not being openly talked about. I don’t mean we’re not getting the facts about what’s happening in Manhattan superior court. But something very big is being left out.
The trial has introduced us to a world of moral and ethical loathsomeness in which people use and abuse one another routinely. It’s Trump world.
Consider Stormy Daniels. Adult film stars are entitled to do as they wish to make money. But when they extort people who are running for public office – demanding huge payments in order to stay quiet about an affair – they’re contributing to a society in which every interaction has a potential price.
Last week we heard Daniels’s story, even more detailed and lascivious than expected. But perhaps the most troubling aspect of her behavior is that the moment the former president ran for office, she saw a chance […]
You hammer on stormy Daniels when discussing the seediness around Trump, when the real lowlife is David pecker. There has been a little mention of the fact that he had to be given immunity from his crime of election interference to get his testimony. There was virtually no focus on the vast number of, twisted, demeaning, false articles he published about Hillary Clinton. Each and everyone of them was captioned with doctored photograph. He painted her as a thief, a liar, a harridan who was impossible to work for, and the icing on the cake was that she was dying. It wasn’t his catch and kill Trump elected, it was the incessant attacks on Hillary Clinton published in Peckers rag at every grocery checkout line in the country
Galen — You misread me. I am not centering on Stormy Daniels. Nor Michael Cohen. What I am saying is the common characteristic of Trump world is some kind of scumminess.
Interesting article, but as is often the case Mr. Reich takes a politically convenient lens which favors his preferred candidate. His focus on the salacious details misses the greater problem and provides no insight . I hate to break it to him, but Mr. Reich, this is not “Trump world”, its the modern American political world and the reality for millions of our citizens. Instead of the narrow view, I would ask for a wider lens, and a much different question: How is it that a 77 year old with a career of deception, theft, intimidation and fraud has gotten away with accountability for so long? The reason dear reader is that the swamp protects its own. The sad truth of the matter is that Trump would never have been held accountable had he not challenged the foundations of the empire and questioned its most cherished assumptions. In this Trump is correct. This is a political prosecution. The reality that Mr. Reich points out is the reality of millions, and Trump’s success channels their well earned anger. For a good view of the swamp, and its workings I highly recommend the following:
https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/the-long-goodbye-mitch-mcconnell-and-big-money-politics
The star of the article is not Trump, but McConnell; however, the connections are quite solid. It also implicates the Democrats in the slush of money that is Washington, DC – where money, not votes, are the currency. Never forget the images of Hillary Clinton and Trump partying together in NYC. The swamp is about money and power, not the public interest. Don’t be fooled, think outside the box.