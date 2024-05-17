The Trump hush-money trial reveals a seedy world shot through with moral rot

For days now, as I have worked while the Trump trial played on one of my other screens, and I listened to the endless commentary, my growing sense of what I was witnessing was the sheer scumminess of Trump and the people with whom he surrounded himself. And it culminated with watching Republican members of Congress who had left their jobs representing their constituents to go to New York and trash America’s judiciary using words criminal Trump had approved for them to say. Robert Reich is correct in everything he writes in this essay.

‘The trial has introduced us to a world of moral and ethical loathsomeness in which people use and abuse one another routinely. It’s Trump world.’ Credit: Mark Peterson / AFP / Getty

There is something important about Trump’s criminal trial in New York that’s not being openly talked about. I don’t mean we’re not getting the facts about what’s happening in Manhattan superior court. But something very big is being left out.

The trial has introduced us to a world of moral and ethical loathsomeness in which people use and abuse one another routinely. It’s Trump world.

Consider Stormy Daniels. Adult film stars are entitled to do as they wish to make money. But when they extort people who are running for public office – demanding huge payments in order to stay quiet about an affair – they’re contributing to a society in which every interaction has a potential price.

Last week we heard Daniels’s story, even more detailed and lascivious than expected. But perhaps the most troubling aspect of her behavior is that the moment the former president ran for office, she saw a chance […]