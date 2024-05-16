Report: Since Paris, Banks Have Channeled $6.9 Trillion to Fossil Fuel Firms

I think all of the people of the earth may have to prepare themselves for a civilization-wide catastrophe that will change every society because of the untrammeled greed of a tiny fraction of humanity. Eight years ago in 2016 196 countries signed an agreement to limit carbon emissions and keep the planet’s temperature from rising more than 2°C (above 35.6°F) or, better yet, just 1.5°C (above 34.7°F). It was as close as our species has come to a universal agreement. And what happened? Read this fact-based article and look at what greed produced. Banks gave the carbon industries nearly seven billion dollars so they could continue along their path to the climate change disaster, and the banks and the fossil fuel corporations go blithely on making profits as the earth’s temperature rises past the limits the Paris Agreement established.

Credit: Gina M Randazzo/Zuma

The world’s big banks have handed nearly $7 trillion in funding to the fossil fuel industry since the Paris agreement on carbon emissions, according to research.

In 2016, after talks in Paris, 196 countries signed an agreement to limit global heating as a result of carbon emissions to at most 2°C above preindustrial levels, with an ideal limit of 1.5°C to prevent the worst impacts of a drastically changed climate.

Many countries have since promised to reduce carbon emissions, but the latest research shows private interests continued to funnel money to oil, gas, and coal companies, which have used it to expand their operations.

Eight in 10 of the world’s most eminent climate scientists now foresee at least 2.5°C of global heating, according to the results of a Guardian survey published last week—an outcome expected to lead to devastating consequences for civilization.

Researchers for the banking on climate chaos report, now in its 15th edition, analyzed the world’s top 60 banks’ underwriting and lending to more than 4,200 fossil fuel firms and […]