DeSantis, amid criticism, signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority

The majority of voters in Florida elected a governor and state legislature that is openly and actively destroying their future. Large parts of Florida are going to disappear under the sea; it has already started. The rest of the state that stays above the sea will still face all kinds of temperature and water problems as well as other crises. Already there are parts of the coastal regions where homeowners cannot get property insurance.

Republican christofascist Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis speaks at the Governor’s Day luncheon, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday, May 15 by Gov. DeSantis, which also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state’s lengthy coastlines. Credit: Chris O’Meara / AP

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state’s lengthy coastline.

Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly severe storms.

It takes effect July 1 and would also boost expansion of natural gas, reduce regulation on gas pipelines in the state and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

DeSantis, who suspended his […]